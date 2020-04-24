How a moment of weakness became my most powerful act as a leader

Picture the scene. A tall, charismatic guy decked out in a perfectly tailored custom suit, ankles exposed, sharp Italian shoes. Or perhaps he’s wearing a T-shirt, blazer, distressed jeans, black high-tops, white soles, a smart pair of Warby Parker glasses to complete the look. He struts across the stage to accept the award. Most Brilliant Leader Award. A-List. Entrepreneur of the Year.

He’s beaming with pride as he grabs hold of the hardware and launches into his speech, which covers a hit list of well-trodden leadership themes. Vision. Grit. Blood, sweat, and tears. Risk. Hunger. Tenacity. Fearlessness. Winning.

No doubt, these are hallmarks of many of the best leaders. But they’re also stereotypical qualities associated with traditional notions of strength and masculinity. As a female leader in the male-dominated advertising industry, I’ve noticed how profoundly this can change when bestowed upon a woman.

To be clear, the most badass women leaders I know also share these qualities. But in addition, they credit their success to overcoming the things which most men wouldn’t dare speak of publicly: failure, setbacks, and happily sharing the spotlight with the circle of supporting cast members behind the scenes—be it their team, their tribe, or their spouse keeping shit together back at home. They approach their roles as fierce leaders, while unapologetically embracing their other priorities, be it families or feelings, and finding fulfillment in other ways than just financials and fame.

Leading with vulnerability

When I reflect on my proudest moments as a CEO, the industry accomplishments are certainly a given: Transforming an under-the-radar boutique agency into a two-time Small Agency of the Year winner and launching the powerful “Gun Share” activation that drove global awareness for the issue of gun violence.

But beyond these things, I’m most proud of showing up as myself. 100% me. Leading with my head and my heart. Logic and emotion. Passion and principles. Not minimizing the other aspects of my life beyond the agency for fear they might ruin my ascent up the ranks (something I had certainly been guilty of in the past). Leaving at 5:25 pm on most days, giving me just enough time to roll into after-care to pick up my son without the dreaded call that “He’s now in the principal’s office because he’s the last kid left.”

Even if I had to drive back to the office and hunker down for a late-night pitch session, it was worth it to show up as a mom to my kid for that moment (which would be cherished by him far longer than a single point in time). Giving credit where credit was due rather than stealing another individual or team’s thunder. Fighting for the right thing to do—whether investments in the business or in our people—even if it ruffled feathers, rocked the boat, or ultimately never got resolved.