Why giving back is my most valuable tool in weathering a crisis

We are entering a new world right now, where how we work, connect, and live will most likely change forever. Turbulence is bringing on a natural human tendency to focus on ourselves and our closest friends and family’s immediate needs. The dramatic consequences of the pandemic underscore what an extraordinary time period this is.

Philanthropy and volunteerism consistently play important roles in my personal and professional life. For instance, in 2018 I established the Channel for Change program with my team at HP, a community outreach program in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America aimed at helping bridge the digital divide for underserved youth. I’ve personally witnessed the immense impact this program has had on young people aspiring to enter STEM fields, and the team is inspired to serve as mentors and remain engaged with their local communities.

Since the spread of COVID-19 globally, and with its current impact in the U.S., charity and giving back have taken on a new meaning. It’s no longer just about “feel good” moments but about making decisive actions that will create short- and long-term change for our collective future. Amid this crisis, here is how I believe charity will anchor us going forward.

Enrichment beyond dollars

I believe brands and individuals will be remembered for the actions they take right now, long after this crisis subsides. This is not just about what you donate; it is about what you do and the empathy of your actions.

In these divided times, engaging with our local communities is one way we can collectively use our time to improve circumstances after the crisis. This could be donating your time to collect items for food pantries, offering to grocery shop for an elderly neighbor, giving blood, supporting local restaurants, or putting a teddy bear in your front window as a game for kids to try and spot during socially-distant walks around their neighborhoods. These actions may seem reactive to our current situation, but the motivation is based on compassion, with positive rippling effects later.

Beyond individual contributions, there are opportunities for companies to leverage the reach and resources of their organization or industry.

Within my own community of Austin, it’s been inspiring to see that so many organizations have answered the call of those in need. Foundation Communities, which helps vulnerable families find affordable housing, doubled its food bank efforts since the crisis began. Grocery stores such as Whole Foods and Fiesta have implemented preferential queuing policies and early-open hours for the elderly and other vulnerable populations. Take this moment to evaluate what good your business can do for others.