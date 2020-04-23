Uniqlo’s latest Marimekko collection is the spring fever dream we all need

After seeing that Uniqlo would be collaborating with famed (and famously expensive) Finnish brand Marimekko for its spring/summer 2020 collection, I immediately texted a link to a fellow loud-print-obsessed friend.

“They know I haven’t spent money on clothes in the past month, so they’re gonna throw this at me, when I’m dying to be an outdoor person again?” I told her incredulously. “I know,” she responded. “For f*ck’s sake.” After a back and forth that basically involved listing articles of clothing (“The dresses [heart eye emoji]”; “and also pants”; “Shorts!!!”; “Skirts”) we concluded: “This is going to be a problem.”

But a good kind of problem to have, even if it just means wearing Marimekko’s joyous prints in your cramped, gray apartment. The limited-edition collection includes a range of dresses, separates, and accessories for women, kids, and babies and is priced between $9.90 for kids’ T-shirts and $79.90 for a women’s parka. Lots of pieces from the collection are easily mixed and matched: Wide cropped pants can be paired with boxy T-shirts or collarless linen-blend shirts in a coordinating flat floral or polka-dot print.

There are dresses in three different silhouettes—a cotton poplin V-neck maxi shift dress, a linen blend shirt dress with a belt to cinch the waist, and a cotton poplin blend A-line.

The accessories include bags, shoes, and UV-blocking hats. All the pieces are either vivid bright solids or punctuated by the bold prints that Marimekko is known for.

Many of those same prints are also available on kid-size tees, shift dresses, and shorts. There’s a particularly fun, optic black-and-white polka-dot repeat print splashed across a newborn onesie. Coordinating the entire family is highly encouraged. (You’re stuck home, no will ever know!)

This is the third collaboration between the labels. “We are thrilled to partner with Uniqlo again, with a splash of summer fun that builds on the strengths of both brands,” said Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, president and CEO of Marimekko, in a statement about the partnership. Sure, summer isn’t here yet. But the prospect of reintroducing a little color in my life couldn’t be more welcome.