For just $6 a month, Hulu’s got all the juicy TV we’re craving in quarantine

Amazon may dominate the streaming wars for the sheer size of its content library, while Netflix wins when it comes to audacious investment in original content. But in recent months, Hulu has emerged as a compelling—and compellingly affordable—alternative.

First, with plans starting at just $5.99 a month, it’s an amazingly cheap way to binge-watch TV shows and to watch new new and classic movies without having to pay an additional $3.99 rental fee, as you do with Amazon. Second, though its content library may not be vast, it’s both deep enough to be satisfying and curated enough to make searching for something to watch a manageable (dare we say fun?) experience. And finally, its Hulu originals are increasing bright spots in the prestige TV landscape.

So if you’re done with Tiger King and Ozark and you’re looking for something new to entertain you, it may be time to give Hulu a try.

New and cult classics

Sure, you can rent almost anything off of Amazon Video, but why spend money to rent Booksmart, last year’s breakout coming-of-age comedy film, when you can get it on Hulu? Hulu has quite the collection of new indies, including Best Picture winner Parasite and the excellent new French drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The service’s robust alt classic collection, meanwhile, includes films like Natural Born Killers, Swingers, and Heathers.

Binge-worthy TV series

If long forgotten series that you can’t find anywhere else (especially in their entirety) are your thing, Hulu is home to complete series like Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Seinfeld, Grey’s Anatomy, The Shield, and everyone’s underdog favorite, Veronica Mars.

Buzzy, of-the-moment originals

Hulu’s trademark series ,The Handmaid’s Tale, has garnered much-deserved praise for its rendering of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel. The service’s latest drama, Little Fires Everywhere (starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington), is one of the most binge-worthy shows of the spring. In May, Hulu drops the latest season of Golden Globe-winner Ramy, a refreshing, chuckle-inducing, and insightful series about navigating a politically divided Jersey community as a Muslim millennial. Other originals include the Zoë Kravitz reboot High Fidelity; Harlots, which is a British import about female brothel owners and their messy rivalry; and Looking for Alaska, a thoughtful series about a group of teenagers finding sense in tragedy.

FX’s prestige TV

Thanks to its relationship with FX, Hulu is now home to smart TV shows and limited series like the sci-fi thriller Devs, the Michelle Williams-led Fosse/Verdon, and Better Things–Pamela Adlon’s wry and wary take on being a single mom in Los Angeles. FX’s latest limited series biopic, Mrs. America, is about conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and stars Cate Blanchett–with appearances by Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Paulson.