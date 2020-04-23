The hot fashion accessory of 2020? Masks, masks, and more masks

These days, when my family ventures into town to pick up groceries, we see people wearing a rainbow of creative face masks. Have you noticed it too?
The facial coverings are a practical way to stem to spread of COVID-19, but they also reflect our personalities and outlook on life. A man jogs by wearing a stretchy mask that looks like it was made from the same performance material as his shorts. Several people at Trader Joe’s wear masks in fun retro patterns, perhaps cut from outfits they found in the recesses of their closet. On my Instagram feed, people are wearing masks made of everything from repurposed designer hand bags to aprons. In 2020, masks aren’t just medical devices; they’re fashion.
Those of us living through COVID-19 are not the first to treat our face masks as a form of self-expression. According to Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, people have used protective facial gear throughout history to send a message to those around them. In the 1600s, doctors wore masks with long, pointed beak-like extensions at the nose, which could be stuffed with incense, since people believed that the plagues were transmitted through foul smells. “They clearly didn’t work,” Steele says. “But they were terrifying to look at and expressed the horror that that society was experiencing.”
In the 19th century, when scientists discovered germs on dust particles, wealthy women in Paris wore lace veils to protect themselves from particles circulating on the busy streets—particularly during cholera outbreaks. In 1918, when the Spanish flu pandemic coincided with World War I, many Americans wore masks as a symbol of their patriotism and their effort to curb the spread of the disease to protect soldiers who were about to enter the battlefield.
While there is still some cultural resistance to wearing masks in the United States , it has been common for people to wear masks in Asia for decades, partly because the region has been harder hit by recent pandemics, including SARS in 2003, as well as rising rates of air pollution. In these countries, masks do more than offer protection and a form of self-expression. Medical anthropologists say they are a way for wearers to express their civic-mindedness and concern for the well-being of their community.
Now that the United States is facing the gravest public health crisis of the century, citizens are embracing masks. And as with any garment people put on their bodies, they are getting creative with it. People who are trying to express how seriously they take public health might stick to medical masks, but many people also wear masks covered in teddy bears, Hello Kitty, and other cute images—perhaps as a way to reduce their anxiety. Others take the opposite approach, wearing masks that feature goth symbols like skeletons to emphasize the fear at the root of the pandemic.
The widespread wearing of masks is not likely to go away anytime soon. Epidemiologists say that we should be prepared for future pandemics. Moreover, we are likely to face other catastrophes in the era of climate change such as fires that will require masks. Masks may be the fashion for a long time to come.
Scroll down to see some of the most creative fashion masks that have appeared since the novel coronavirus took hold.
Coronavirus, but make it fashion
Some people are creating masks emblazoned with their favorite designer logos, including jewel-encrusted Chanel and Gucci emblems. To be clear: Those designers don’t actually make face masks. But the DIY masks are more homage than knock-off. “These are people expressing their appreciation for their favorite brands,” says Steele. “These are people saying, ‘We’re not going to let this pandemic destroy our love of fashion.'”
View this post on Instagram
"Stay Safe &Saucy" @MuseBeautyUSA, where a layer of protection meets a layer of luxury with fashionable designer inspired face mask designed by @feeslays.
View this post on Instagram
We are DONATING $5 PER MASK TO PROJECT HOPE! #lethopebloom ! I am making designer covid masks out of all of my duster bags that came with my “fancy” shoe and handbag purchases through the years. (Thank goodness I was so fancy back in the day!! ????) These are the genuine and authentic designer dust bags…I’m not re-printing the logos! The price range for masks is btwn $50-100. Thanks all! Stay safe and healthy! And wear a mask, doesn’t matter if it’s one of mine, just wear one! ????????❤️????????! To order: www.amymclaughlinflowers.com #designermasks #covidmasks #lethopebloom #designercovidmasks #chanelmask #guccimask #coronavirusmasks #wearamask????
Cultural expression
Some are finding ways to express their love of traditional patterns like Indonesian batik and West African kente cloths.
View this post on Instagram
We would like to say a heart felt thank you to those in the frontline; those medical practitioners who risk their lives on a daily basis to keep us safe. We appreciate your sacrifice. Sending ❤ and light your way . . . Matching head wraps are also available to go with your cotton ankara face mask. . . . FREE US and Canada shipping available. Send us a DM to know more . . . Interested in reselling? We got you! Slide into our DM . . . #Facemask #cottonfacemask #ankara #ankarafacemask #MadeinNigeria #freeUSDelivery #FreeCanadianDelivery #FashionableFaceMask #AnkaraPrint #AdricanPrintMask #Etsy #Afrikrea
View this post on Instagram
???? Breathable Kente Fabric Mask???? Happy Easter to you all. ❤????????Easter is the symbol of HOPE. "Hope is being able to see that there is LIGHT despite all the darkness" – Desmond Tutu . . . . . . . . #mask #facemask #besafe #safe #wearfacemask #stayhome #stopthespread #easter #hopeful #hope #believe #faith #healing #love #christisrisen #ressurection #patterns #pattern #cloth #headscarf #headgear #instagood #homemade #handmade #fashionfacemask #fashionmask #clothmask #homemademask #diycrafts #diy
4/20 ready
When the coronavirus coincides with 4/20, it makes sense that many people are turning to cannabis to reduce their anxiety. Some have also created fashionable masks that are cannabis-themed.
View this post on Instagram
Our doll and her boo are ready for 4/20 ???????????? @dallasalexiaxo ???????? . . . ???? Doll Appreciation Sale going on NOW! Use code DOLLAPPRECU ???? for 20% off ???????????????? . . . 420 Mask www.touchdolls.com . . #touchdolls #miami #boutique #onlineboutique #fashionblog #fashionblogger #420 #inspo #fashioninspo #quarantine #quarantinelife #bored #green #blackbeauty #blacklove #weedmask #hempmask #420mask #smoketogether #blackcouple #blackmodel #fashionablefacemask #facemask #supportsmallbusiness
If the mask fits
Apron brand Hedley and Bennet has pivoted to making masks, transforming the breathable, colorful cotton materials it had on hand to make masks that are designed with an ergonomic fit.
View this post on Instagram
HUMANS OF COVID_19 ???? Every day my team and I are tagged, texted and emailed photos of people in their @hedleyandbennett face masks all over the country and I just wanted to say thank you for that. It completes the circle and makes the fight worth it to see you protected out there in your mask.???????????? So wherever you are, just know we see you and appreciate the hell out of you ???? #covid_19 #facemasks As a side note, for those of you who haven’t gotten your mask yet, I go live on both accounts every single evening Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm (PST) with face mask and shipping updates so you can tune in and ask questions too. ⚡️ You can also check our contact us page on www.hedleyandbennett.com – there’s a section on there where you can see all updated shipping windows. ????⚡️ Xo- EB
Embroidery is in
Some people are putting their crafting skills to work in their mask-making endeavors. Some of the most gorgeous masks involve embroidery, often of scenes of nature. It is spring, after all. If you’re inspired by this trend, bear in mind that embroidery creates holes in the fabric which could potentially make the mask less safe, so be sure to include an inner layer made from a more tightly woven fabric.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for all your kind words, dears! I just add this text on English) all masks are washable, made of cotton and linen. Available on Etsy ???? Отшили новые маски, однотонные и с вышивкой ???? вышивка почти на всех – с одной стороны) Мухоморные, думаем, будут отлично сочетаться с нашими куртками. Мы по-прежнему работаем в обычном режиме, наша мастерская находится в тихом районе, практически безлюдном. Так что скоро будем готовы вам показать новые модели клетчатых юбок ???? #маскадлялица #маскатканевая #wichwitch #wich_witch #mask #facemask #embroiderymask #linenmask #washablemask
