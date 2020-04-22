Basically, all of your coworkers are playing ‘Candy Crush’ and ‘Minecraft’ during Zoom meetings

Do you think that your distracted coworkers are surfing the web during meetings? Close! They’re gaming.

A new survey by Word Tips finds that American workers are, first and foremost, gamers. A survey of 1,000 full-time workers found that a third of remote workers game during work hours four or more days per week, and nearly 15% are gaming during virtual meetings. As you might imagine, this professional strategy backfires: 29% admit to missing meetings altogether, and a third have made mistakes during meetings because they were playing a game. Oops.

On mobile devices, workers prefer:

Candy Crush Saga Angry Birds Words with Friends Tetris Sudoku

On computers, workers opt for:

Solitaire Minecraft Fortnite Counter-Strike: Global Offensive RuneScape

Men are possibly releasing some pent-up rage: They prefer Angry Birds and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Women prefer to show who’s boss on Candy Crush Saga, Words with Friends, and Solitaire.

Managers are much more likely to game than employees, and game for longer each week: 86% say they have gamed at some point during work hours, and they currently average 54 minutes per week. One in 10 managers says they’ve gamed during in-person meetings.

Before you crack down on your coworkers, know that 77% say that gaming helps them relax, and roughly half attribute rises in creativity and job satisfaction, while avoiding burnout and the afternoon slump, to gaming.