Own Florence Pugh’s flower gown: A24 is auctioning iconic props, wardrobe for COVID-19 relief

A24 films are nothing if not memorable.

From sun-drenched pagan cults to a Fresnel lens from hell, A24 produced modern classics that have seared their place in pop culture.

And now you can own part of A24’s history for the right price.

The indie studio announced today that it is launching A24 Auctions, an online platform where people can bid on props, wardrobe, and set pieces from films and TV shows including Midsommar, The Lighthouse, Hereditary, Uncut Gems, Euphoria, Mid90s, and Eighth Grade.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auctions will go to four New York City-based organizations helping COVID-19 relief efforts: FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for NYC, NYC Health + Hospitals, and Queens Community House.

A24 Auctions will have four separate lots on April 22 and 27; and May 4 and 11, with items ranging from Florence Pugh’s Mayflower Queen dress in Midsommar, Rue’s legendary maroon hoodie in Euphoria, bejeweled gremlins from Uncut Gems, the actual lighthouse lens in The Lighthouse, and more.

