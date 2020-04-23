Open hiring might be the recruitment solution you need right now

The coronavirus crisis has had an unprecedented impact on the labor market. Some companies are desperate for more workers–especially grocery, delivery, and healthcare–even as other industries are seeing drastic layoffs.

In industries with urgent worker demand, we are starting to see niche adoption of open hiring, a recruitment technique that eschews things like interviews and background checks and instead gives jobs on a first-come, first-served basis, opportunities to those who simply want the work. Earlier this year, the Body Shop announced it was taking this approach to fill its unfilled retail positions. The technique was pioneered a year earlier by the New York social enterprise Greyston Bakery, in its North Carolina distribution center.

Proponents believe the practice is fairer and more efficient because there’s no opportunity for decision-making to be affected by intrinsic bias connected to gender, race, age, or other factors.

There are a few questions to ask before considering the practice: Are you looking for an incredibly specific skill set? To replace an existing role? Build out a team? Or simply fill seats? Even in the best circumstances and with the most efficient tools, the process can be arduous.

So, is open hiring right for you? Here are some things to consider.

Fighting bias

We all have intrinsic biases that can affect our hiring decisions. According to Ohio State University’s Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity, “the hiring process can be quite stressful and often requires quickly processing significant amounts of information, [which] creates an environment conducive to implicitly biased thinking and decision-making.” By forgoing things such as formal résumés or multiple interviews, employers can avoid some of that unknown influence and provide opportunities to applicants they might have not otherwise considered.