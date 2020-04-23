Why helping others is good for your mental health during quarantine and 10 easy ways to do it

Times of crisis historically have brought humanity together to help each other survive and get through difficult and challenges. Some research contends that as a species, we are hardwired for a certain degree of altruism, which is rooted in feelings of compassion and empathy, and driven by an evolutionary need to survive. Neuroscientist Donald Pfaff of the Laboratory of Neuroscience and Behavior at The Rockefeller University in New York City, argues that brain biology compels us to be kind .

Helping others counteracts the stress, anxiety, and depression that a pandemic like COVID-19 can bring. Research shows that volunteering can lower mortality and bring more life satisfaction and happiness to the volunteer. People who volunteer often report what is labeled as a “helper’s high,” which can be explained by an increase in the hormone oxytocin, which is sometimes called the “cuddle” or “love” hormone because it gives us a warm and fuzzy feeling when we snuggle up or bond socially.

Although there is no definitive research on how much or how often we need to show our caring to others to feel these effects, many of us feel a sense of control over chaos when we feel we are doing something to help in times of need. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique set of needs and has exacerbated the needs we already had. With almost 17 million people filing for unemployment in the three weeks prior to April 9, the U.S. is now reporting unemployment rates not seen since the Depression. More and more people need financial, emotional, and resource help, and there are lots of ways to provide much-needed support.

Here are 10 ways you can help even during quarantine for COVID-19.

1. Give blood

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), every two seconds someone needs a blood transfusion. However, because of the social distancing demands of the pandemic, they report that the number of blood donations has been significantly reduced. They argue that there is a critical need to maintain the national blood supply and that blood donation is safe as blood donation centers are well trained in how to prevent the spread of infection. Contact your local Red Cross for information on blood drives near you.

2. Bring food to people who are socially isolated

Meals on Wheels provides a primary lifeline that is more than just a nutritious meal; they also provide a human connection to people who are often isolated. Contact your local Meals on Wheels provider to see how you can help.

3. Volunteer at a food bank

Feeding America reports that 37 million Americans face hunger every day, and this number includes 11 million children and 5.4 million seniors. And with the significant loss of jobs, this number is only growing.