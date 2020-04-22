Filmmaker freaks out his friends with a new genre: the Zoom insta-horror short

Unfriended takes place entirely over a Skype call among a group of increasingly fewer friends as a disturbed digital spirit begins picking them off one by one.

Back in 2015, the real-time desktop concept was just a clever found-footage gimmick. (One that was successfully replicated three years later in the John Cho thriller Searching.) Here in the Quarantine Era, however, millions of people are spending much of their time hanging out on screens with friends digitally compacted into little boxes—not to catch up, not to make plans, but just to pass the time, because it’s pretty much all we have. The only thing Unfriended didn’t get right was how ravenously Zoom would eat Skype’s lunch when the time came.

Since video communication platforms are where people are spending much of their time now, they have become the ideal setting for a horror movie. (Well, by that logic, they’re also the ideal setting for any movie, but just go with me here.)

Now that opening the mail or going to the grocery store already feels like a horror movie, there’s an argument to be made that the fewer scares in our lives, the better. But don’t tell that to U.K.-based horror filmmaker Rob Savage, who recently staged a guerrilla horror movie prank on his friends over Zoom.

Savage, the director behind acclaimed horror shorts such as Salt and Dawn of the Deaf, invited quite a few friends for a video chat under the premise that he needed to investigate some noises coming from his attic. By now, the checking-out-strange-noises-in-a-spooky-place trope has been beaten into the ground six feet deep, but that’s in the movies. Nobody is generally expecting it over Zoom.

Here’s what ended up happening: