While stuck at home, this VC built a virtual version of Silicon Valley

The San Francisco Bay Area is largely shut down due to the coronavirus, with nonessential businesses closed and residents advised to stay home whenever possible.

But those who miss the region’s bustling streets and thriving tech scene now have a virtual way to stroll down Market Street or gaze at the Salesforce Tower: a shared creative environment called Stay at Home Valley, created in the collaborative online design tool Figma.

It’s the brainchild of investor Brianne Kimmel, founder and managing partner at the venture firm Work Life Ventures. She, along with designer Fiona Carty, built out the initial layout of the map with a few key landmarks and invited businesses and residents to add their own important locations to the map. With offices closed, tech meetups canceled or moved to videoconferencing, and the press dominated by virus-related news, Kimmel envisioned a virtual environment where people in the tech community could build versions of their real-world haunts.

“The vision for Stay at Home Valley in particular was essentially to add a few points—create a few offices—and then hand it over to the design Twitter community to actually build on top of it,” says Kimmel, who recalls her own programming experience beginning with computer-aided design software. “I really wanted to create a space for more serendipitous interaction.”

We missed the serendipitous moments that happen in Silicon Valley, so we built a new universe in Figma. Add your office, share news and make new friends ????https://t.co/SptaHCu7Tj pic.twitter.com/RR8YMJPTNO — brianne kimmel (@briannekimmel) April 8, 2020

The cartoon aesthetic is similar to the animated opening sequence for HBO’s Silicon Valley—Kimmel says she brought it to the attention of some of the show’s writers and creator Mike Judge—and many of the landmarks visible are decidedly tech-centric. Firms like Uber and Lyft, Cisco, and Symantec dot an interactive map of San Francisco’s streets, and rental scooters are sprinkled across a few intersections, which visitors can view by panning and zooming through an interactive map. It’s accessible to anyone who opens the link to the shared file in Figma, a cloud-based tool that allows for collective image editing the way Google Docs allows for collaborative typing.

While actual travel is done by panning and zooming with a mouse or touchscreen, the map is decorated with transportation options including autonomous vehicles positioned by a designer from Cruise, the General Motors-owned self-driving-car unit, along with a Caltrain commuter train and the city’s iconic trolley cars. A note near the headquarters of Square and Twitter points to a (probably) fictional “secret tunnel for Jack Dorsey travel between meetings,” referring to the cofounder who serves as CEO of both companies. Other additions were more aspirational, such as an imagined location of the trendy streetwear outlet Supreme. Detail-oriented visitors can also spot quirky Easter eggs such as a pod of dolphins seeming to dine on fast food and offshore wind turbines mounted on giant rubber duckies.

Dining and recreation opportunities are also present, perhaps also reflecting the priorities of the city’s tech workers.