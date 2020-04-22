Spending a lot of time in bed? Madewell wants to help you freshen up your sheets

If you don’t feel like putting on a pair of Madewell’s effortlessly chic jeans at this particular moment, we don’t blame you . But how about a set of effortlessly chic sheets? Two brands that we love to love—denim maker Madewell and Parachute, the cool-kid bedding expert—have joined forces to create what we can only describe as a sleep collection that we would want to roll around in all day (good thing we get to, eh?).

The collection, which dropped earlier this month, is a line of sleepwear, bedding, and products that are both exceptionally stylish and necessarily cozy. And while it’s not the first drop from these two brands coming together for collaboration (the first collab dropped in 2018 and was only a travel kit), it’s completely original and refreshing in its design.

The line features crisp pinstriped sheets, a breezy comforter, pajamas, a sleep mask, slippers, and even a cozy denim bed for your pooch (that looks like the summer beach house version of a dog bed), which all adds up to an effortless, livable look and feel that says “it’s summertime, and the living’s easy”—without being kitschy about it.

Our favorite from the collection is the Stitched Duvet Cover Set (starting at $178), which looks pinstriped, but is actually detailed with woven pick stitches—giving it a warmer, more hand-made feel that still looks chic, thanks to the simple design. You can dress it up with solid colored sheets for an elegant statement look, add in patterned sheets (like this floral set) for a more boho vibe, keep it minimal with crisp white percale sheets, or go for a classic uniformed look by adding in the Striped Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $178). The duvet set is made of 100% cotton percale—which has a luscious, lightweight, and breathable feel.

We are also fans of the crisp indigo and white chambray Striped Oversized Pajama Shirt ($60). As the name suggests, it has a boxy, oversized fit that is super cozy for lazing around—but thanks to thoughtful details like a rounded collar and piping along the seams, you can throw on a pair of jeans and get away with wearing your pajamas for running errands. But if you’re completely revolting against jeans right now then don’t fret—there’s a matching pair of shorts ($45) to go with the shirt if you prefer. And you can feel better about this pajama set knowing that it’s made of 100% cotton from The Better Cotton Initiative Cotton, which is a non-profit organization that promotes better standards in cotton farming across 21 countries.

Rounding out the collection is an unfussy Indigo Lumbar Pillow ($68), low profile quilted house slippers ($39.50), a soft sleep mask ($19), stitched shams (starting at $68), and the Denim Dog Bed ($148)—which is made of 85% recycled cotton and 15% polyester (which helps making clean up easier and keeps hair from collecting on it). This fun little accessory is recommended for dogs up to 45 pounds, but we’re going to make a stretch and say that makes it great for cats, too. Because we all deserve equal-opportunity comfort in these times.

