Ikea shared its famous meatball recipe, and I made it so you don’t have to

Ikea is not just the world’s most popular furniture company; it might be the world’s foremost meatballer, too. The company sells over a billion Swedish meatballs each year in its cafeterias and frozen to-go packs. And now, with Ikea stores closed around the world in response to COVID-19, the company published a recipe so you can duplicate the dish at home.

Despite countless, perilous trips to Ikea over the years, I’d always abstained from the meatballs. I mean, who in their right mind eats at an Ikea in the first place? What are you people doing with your lives? Like, maybe grab a cinnamon roll in the morning, sure. I get it. But who drives to an Ikea, spends four to who knows how many hours trapped in a maze of furniture and umlauts, and then concludes, “Why yes, I would like to also have dinner here with my partner who will, at this point, barely speak to me.”

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

But as both a journalist covering Ikea and an obnoxiously overzealous home cook, I drew the short straw to try out the recipe of what may be the least appealing food on the planet. Besides, I’m on lockdown. I’ve already baked banana bread and shaved my beard. What else do I have to do?

According to the Twitter account of Sweden itself, the Swedish meatball is actually a descendant of the Turkish köfte, created from a recipe King Charles XII brought back from Turkey in the 1700s. Now, I don’t know what Sweden did next to completely ruin the köfte. Because köfte are an aromatic, mouthwatering mix of lamb, garlic, and cumin, while Swedish meatballs are made of beef and pork and can best be described as that-which-you-politely-spit-into-a-cocktail-napkin. On any objective ranking of balls of meat, the Swedish meatball comes in dead last. I’m sorry, Sweden. It’s just not your strong suit!

In any case, Severin Sjöstedt was the Swedish chef who was tasked in 1985 with creating the perfect Swedish meatball for Ikea. Sjöstedt hailed from the northern end of the country, where meatballs are simpler in flavor, compared to versions with spices such as nutmeg or allspice you might get in the south. “Over the course of 10 months, Severin hardly left the kitchen,” Ikea explains on its website. “He was totally engulfed and put his heart and soul into finding the right recipe. He not only had to create a meatball that tasted good, he had to create one that could be made in batches of more than 300 kg each.”

After nearly a year of work, he developed a meatball recipe with a northern Swedish flavor. It’s a mix of beef and pork, bread crumbs, milk, egg, salt and pepper. And onion. Lots of onion. (More on that below.) It’s paired with a simple white sauce, spiked with a splash of soy sauce and mustard.