Study: Tom Nook from ‘Animal Crossing’ is 40 times richer than Jeff Bezos

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a welcome escape for fans of the game since it launched in late March, just as the United States began to go into lockdown. Nintendo Life has calculated that the game has sold more than 3.3 million copies so far. Anyone familiar with Animal Crossing understands that Tom Nook owns everything and that getting into the game means being indebted to the raccoon tycoon/tyrant.

But just how much is Tom Nook actually worth? It turns out the business raccoon is a trillionaire.

Onlinecasinos.co.uk crunched the numbers, taking into account the exchange of Bells (Animal Crossing money) to British pounds, total home upgrades, island prices, and global players. According to those calculations, Tom Nook’s net worth is $5,770,052,748,058.73 (£4,629,913,419,050.46), which makes him 40 times richer than Jeff Bezos.

The formula was calculated using sources such as Nintendo Life, Reddit, and Private Island online.

Here’s what Online Casinos said about the methodology:

“We calculated the rough value of bells against pounds. We then found out the total cost of house upgrades in New Horizons, calculated this back into pounds. We then found an island of a similar size to that in New Horizons and found its value. This gave us the figure of Tom’s net worth. As you can visit other islands in the game, we took that to mean that every other player playing the game exists on their own island, with their own house—so [multiply] Tom Nook’s net worth by the total number of players on the game.”

Here are some other key numbers: