This is the most essential skill leaders need to work through the COVID-19 crisis

In these uncertain and highly stressful times, there is heightened reliance on managers and supervisors to maintain the well-being, health, and safety of their workforce.

During the COVID-19 crisis, leaders are performing their typical roles under the additional stress of workforce instability and escalated safety and health risks, while also managing their own mounting work-life challenges and staying informed about rapidly changing policies.

And, with an increased prevalence of mental health issues experienced by workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, supervisors and managers have been called upon to recognize when their employees may need additional psychological help as well.

It feels like a lot because it is.

Employers will not be able to lead effectively if they are also struggling. On an airplane, passengers are told to put on their oxygen masks before helping others with theirs. The same is true here.

As scholars of health, with more than 30 years specializing in supervisor support behaviors, we created an online training on supervisor support strategies to help staff during a pandemic.

We believe that, in order to model self-care and support staff, leaders have to continue taking care of their own needs.