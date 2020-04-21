WHO: The coronavirus ‘likely’ came from bats, not a lab

The World Health Organization has announced today that its research has found that the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, likely originated in bats, CNBC reports . Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said:

All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else.

Chaib added, “It is probable, likely that the virus is of animal origin,” and noted that an intermediate animal host “certainly” held the virus before its transmission to humans. The announcement from the WHO comes after U.S. intelligence officials announced last week that they were looking into whether the coronavirus could have accidentally emerged from a Wuhan lab that was studying viruses in bats.

Regardless of its origins, the absolute facts of the matter are that COVID-19 has infected over 2.5 million people worldwide to date. America is by far the most-infected country, with over 787,000 confirmed cases, according to John Hopkins data. Spain is a distant second, with over 204,000 cases at the time of this writing.