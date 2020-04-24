5 essential skills to expand your job prospects after coronavirus

In the past three weeks alone, 15 million people, or 10% of the workforce, have lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, more than 26 million people filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the crisis, a staggering number that is only expected to grow in the coming weeks. Millions will now be forced to grapple with how to stay healthy and pay their bills.

While meeting basic needs is paramount, laid-off workers should utilize this interruption in their careers to develop new skills, which will drastically help them find their next opportunity in an unpredictable post-coronavirus labor market.

Even before the crisis, the world of work was undergoing a “digital transformation,” in which technologies, like automation and artificial intelligence, were changing the way people work and the skills necessary to do their jobs.

As the chief reskilling officer at my global talent solutions company, I work closely with companies to help identify the skills gaps in their organizations, including how to best “reskill” or “upskill” their employees to meet changing talent demands. However, despite the important of this area, the practice of skills improvement falls short.

A recent survey of human capital leaders by my company found, while 91% of companies felt they should be providing reskilling opportunities, only one in five were actually doing so. Many cited productivity demands or shortage of time as obstacles.

I understand the prospect of reskilling can be intimidating. Many of the most in-demand skills and jobs are in the tech sector in areas like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing, but there are ways for non-technical individuals to upskill. My company has seen research on the need for “soft skills” that cannot be replicated by robots or AI, such as emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and communication skills. Furthermore, resources like Skillshare, Simplilearn, edX, Coursera, Codeacademy and Udemy offer a mix of zero- or low-cost training options for a variety of skills across various disciplines.

While learning new skills at home may not be the top priority for unemployed workers, proactively utilizing online courses to acquire new skill sets—in a remote, socially distant capacity—could make a dramatic difference in post-pandemic abilities to return to work or start a new career.