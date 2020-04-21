Why coronavirus won’t be the end of it

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, a black and white-spotted insect no longer than the width of a human fingernail, sickens more people every year than the novel coronavirus, influenza and cancer combined. It lands lightly on an infected host and carries its potentially deadly payload – in the form of any number of viruses – to its next victim without a sound. Unlike other, less lethal mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti doesn’t buzz around in your bedroom. You won’t even know what bit you.

The mosquito and its less lethal counterpart, Aedes albopictus, are just two members of the family Culicidae that spread a growing number of what are known as “vector-borne” diseases: bacteria, viruses and parasites that blood-feeding insects and ticks pass among humans. The Zika virus is vector-borne, as is dengue fever, malaria, yellow fever, West Nile and chikungunya, a viral illness that causes severe joint pain (the name means “to become contorted” in the Kimakonde language of southeast Tanzania and northern Mozambique).

“Vector-borne diseases,” says the World Health Organization, “account for more than 17 percent of all infectious diseases.” Another two-thirds of human illnesses are “zoonotic” – incubated in animals, they later become contagions in the human sphere. Which means the more space we share with wild animals and insects, the sicker we get. And as temperatures rise around the globe, space is getting tight. Climate change means humans are increasingly treading on animal territory to grow food and to live. Insects, meanwhile, are expanding their ranges everywhere.

In 2011, Aedes albopictus turned up in the eastern Los Angeles County city of El Monte. Since then, both Aedes species have been found in California, from the northern Sierra Nevada mountains to the Mexican border, and on the East Coast as far north as New York City. So far, there hasn’t been sufficient density of mosquitoes and people to cause severe disease outbreaks in the U.S. (the northernmost outbreak of dengue fever was at the Texas-Mexico border in 2005). But that could change, says Maria Diuk-Wasser, an associate professor of ecology, evolution, and biology at Columbia University.

Warmer temperatures, Diuk-Wasser says, accelerate mosquito development, making the insects both more prevalent and more lethal. “They develop faster, they bite more frequently, the virus develops faster, they digest the blood faster.” At some point, certain places in the world might get too hot for some of them, but it follows that those places will also be too hot for humans.

Mosquitoes aren’t the only disease vector thriving in the changing climate. Ticks are doing alarmingly well, too. “Rising temperatures and warmer winters mean more ticks will be able to complete the full cycle” from larva to nymph to adult, says Igor Dumic, a researcher and practicing doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and co-author of a 2018 study on climate and Lyme disease. In fact, the relationship between climate and the black-legged tick, which infects as many as 300,000 people per year with its Lyme-causing spirochete, is so well known that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regards Lyme disease as a climate indicator. The tick needs two to three years of favorable weather to grow into an effective vector. Dumic estimates that a 2-degree Celsius increase in annual average temperature could increase the adult population by more than 20 percent.