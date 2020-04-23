How cereal startup Magic Spoon milks nostalgia to sweeten its direct pitch to grown-ups

When it comes to shopping in a pandemic, turns out the two things people crave are comfort and convenience.

It’s why Amazon sales are projected to see a year-over-year sales jump of nearly 22% in the first quarter. It’s why it feels like everyone with an Instagram account has been baking sourdough bread at home.

And it’s why a year after launching its direct-to-consumer, guilt-free “kids” cereal for grown-ups, Magic Spoon’s business is booming.

“We’ve seen a meaningful uptick in demand from new customers just discovering us or finally giving us a try,” says cofounder Gabi Lewis. “It’s also existing customers, who maybe ate a bowl in the morning before work but now that they’re at home, are eating another bowl in the afternoon for a snack, so consumption has gone up.”

Last April, Lewis and his cofounder Greg Sewitz first launched Magic Spoon to tap into millennials’ nostalgia for the kiddie cereals of their youth while staying true to their commitment to eat healthy as adults. They took flavors that mimicked such classics as Cocoa Puffs, Fruity Pebbles, and Frosted Flakes—and delivered it in a high-protein, low-carb, and no-sugar cereal. Combined with a packaging and product design that was highly Instagrammable, Magic Spoon’s popularity took off immediately, and it hasn’t slowed down.

“Obviously, we had a very strong hypothesis that there would be a desire and need for a cereal that tastes like classic sugary cereals but didn’t contain all the junk ingredients, but we had no idea how much demand there would be, and the last year has blown past our most aggressive projections and expectations,” says Lewis. “It’s also been amazing to see how it’s resonated with not only who we originally thought of as the target consumer—the health-conscious millennial like myself and my cofounder Greg, who grew up eating cereal everyday and then stopped because it was terrible for them—but actually it’s resonated with parents, children, families, even older individuals who just wanted more protein in their diets.”