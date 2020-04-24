Yo, Hello! The ‘Beastie Boys Story’ doc is exactly the fun, goofy music history lesson it should be

There is a moment in the new documentary Beastie Boys Story, which hits Apple TV Plus today, where Adam Horovitz—aka Adrock—sheepishly reads the lyrics to a song off the band’s smash-hit debut album License to Ill called “Girls.” There’s no backing music, the camera’s close up, and there’s a slight spotlight on him as he starts to recite it.

Now, if you know the words to this one, and you know this is the year 2020, you also know that it’s cringeworthy enough to practically turn your face inside out.

It’s one of a few moments in this stage show-slash-walk down Beastie memory lane, in which the two remaining bandmates earnestly reflect on their role in shaping culture. The documentary was shot during—and adapted from—a series of live stage shows Michael (“Mike D”) Diamond and Horovitz put on last year at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater, and the vibe is like a charming Beastie TED Talk or PowerPoint presentation. With self-deprecating humor, a mix of scripted and spontaneous banter, and a rapport built over a lifetime of making music together, the two now middle-aged Beasties at times charmingly channel their inner Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland (think of it as Yo, Hello!) while walking us through the group’s history.

Ultimately, it’s also an appropriately fun, and at times emotional, paean to their best friend and bandmate Adam Yauch, who passed away from cancer in 2012 at the age of 47.

Spike Jonze (who any fan knows shot several Beasties Boys music videos, including the iconic and infamous cop parody for “Sabotage,” and is a longtime Beastie collaborator) is the director, but Jonze is more curator than cinematographer. This is less about how Jonze chose the camera angles in Beastie Boys Story and more about how the award-winning director somehow managed to get Horovitz and Diamond to distill the 592 pages of 2018’s stunning, hilarious, and creatively comprehensive Beastie Boys Book into a two-hour, two-man stage show.

The Beastie Boys are one of the best, and unlikely, success stories in modern music history. The TLDR version being, a group of early ’80s New York City punk kids fall in love with rap music, somehow meet the biggest producers in the still underground genre (Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons), who turn them into a white boy cash cow that toured with Madonna and crashed MTV, thanks to frat-bro party anthems like “Fight for Your Right (to Party).” The band then rejects the novelty label and bro reputation to make a critically acclaimed but commercial bomb (Paul’s Boutique) then uses that experience to fuel a creative renaissance with records like Check Your Head, Ill Communication, and Hello Nasty, fusing the music, culture, and styles of skateboarding, hip-hop, punk, and funk. In the process, they made groundbreaking concert films like Awesome; I Fuckin’ Shot That (2006), founding the influential record label and magazine Grand Royal, and embraced causes like Tibetan freedom.

That’s how you become one of the biggest bands of all time.