I’m a startup founder, and this is how I’m navigating a second economic crisis

Just a few years after founding my first startup in 2004, and bootstrapping it into a revenue-generating business with about 15 employees, the Great Recession descended on us. Miraculously, the business survived, and I remember thinking to myself when I sold it in 2016, “Hopefully, I won’t have to manage a team through such an incredible downturn ever again.”

Unfortunately, I’m now in the midst of navigating through a period that, in many ways, is even more unpredictable than the one my last company faced more than a decade ago.

The company I cofounded in 2018 just raised $3 million in funding. In a lot of ways, this was lucky timing. Entrepreneurs who are currently fundraising and have limited cash reserves face an enormous challenge. We had plans to open our first brick-and-mortar space, expand beyond our Boston pilot, and hire aggressively. All of these priorities have to be reexamined or delayed as we all hunker down for a while.

As I’ve navigated our team through an extraordinary March, I’ve thought a lot about how I led my last venture through the Great Recession more than 10 years ago and came out stronger on the other side. Here are a few of the lessons I’ve kept in mind from that experience, which I hope can be somewhat helpful to the many founders and CEOs who are considering the best next steps for their startups in 2020.

Make decisive budget cuts, even with significant cash reserves

In the months leading up to the Great Recession, I thought my company was in a financially sound position. The business was funded solely through its revenue, and I made sure we had plenty of cash in the bank.

When I went to the board and presented what I felt was a strong financial position, they laughed. They told me point blank that I hadn’t done nearly enough to prepare for a significant slowdown. Specifically, I hadn’t moved on cutting expenses. I was advised to, “Toss people out of the lifeboat.” I proceeded to make the very difficult decisions that come with slashing budgets.

It turned out my board was right. Even with these cuts, we had some weeks during the Great Recession where we barely made payroll. We were able to survive only because we took decisive action even when it looked like we were in a good position financially.