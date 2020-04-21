I’m a psychologist. Here’s how employers can help workers get through this pandemic

With COVID-19 dominating much of our lives, realities such as social isolation, economic losses, additional responsibilities at home, and increasingly heartrending headlines are all taking their toll on our mental health. As much of the world adopts social distancing to do their part to flatten the COVID-19 curve, many are experiencing increased feelings of stress, anxiety, sadness, or loneliness.

Although about one-half of Americans report that their mental health has suffered due to the current pandemic, many are struggling to find the time and energy to prioritize mental health. At first glance, this may seem surprising. Given stressors of the pandemic, wouldn’t it make sense for people to prioritize getting mental health support?

The reality, however, is that people are juggling a number of added pressures—simultaneously caring for kids while working full time, struggling to procure groceries and basic supplies, and supporting aging loved ones—all without leaving home unless absolutely necessary. So despite the palpable and growing need for mental health care right now, people may not feel that they have the time, space, or energy to devote to therapy or other types of self-care.

As the head of clinical quality at Lyra Health—a mental health benefits provider for companies like Starbucks, Genentech, and Pinterest—I have a unique vantage point. My work is focused on supporting our team of mental health clinicians, so they can provide the best evidence-based care when and where people need it most.

Over the past month, it’s become clear that while it’s everyone’s responsibility to care of their own mental health, employers have a crucial role to play during this difficult time. To borrow a well-worn phrase, this is a marathon, not a sprint. By prioritizing mental health, employers can help their employees move past survival mode and come out of this crisis feeling ready to tackle new goals at home and work.

How to help employees manage their mental health during the coronavirus crisis



Employers are currently focused on supporting a predominantly at-home workforce that’s grappling with challenges unlike any we’ve experienced before. Putting mental health at the forefront of the conversation is an important step organizations can take to ensure that employees have the support and resources they need now and for the future.

At Lyra, many of our employer partners have requested webinars or Q&A sessions focused on mental health strategies for their workforce—including topics such as effective communication and how to cope with stress or anxiety. Other employers are offering training on best practices—like keeping consistent one-on-one meetings and hosting fun, virtual meetups that allow for human connection with coworkers—to help managers identify and support employees dealing with mental health challenges.