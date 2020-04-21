Why Bill Gates is the focus of the latest coronavirus conspiracy theories

“The Bible says there will be an Antichrist, a man that proclaims to be God, who will try to unite the world in a one-world government with a one-world financial system and establish a one-world religion,” says Pastor Adam Fannin, a controversial Florida preacher who has latched onto the anti-vaccination movement, in a recent YouTube video.

Who is this “man that proclaims to be God”? Fannin is referring to Microsoft founder and famed philanthropist Bill Gates, who has become the latest target of conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccination fringe groups.

Gates, who has long predicted the U.S. will be unprepared for a devastating pandemic, has been extremely active since the coronavirus emerged. He has donated $250 million toward the crisis, espoused the importance of developing a safe and effective vaccine, and supported the creation of a government-funded manufacturing infrastructure. But purveyors of disinformation are telling a different story, using several disparate false narratives about Gates. All of the conspiracy theories seem to sow doubt about an eventual vaccine. That’s not surprising, given how active anti-vaccine groups have been lately in spreading misinformation about false coronavirus cures.

In Fannin’s video, which has garnered 1.8 million views, he lambastes Gates for supporting vaccination and suggests that he is working on implantable devices with “digital certificates” and “quantum dot tattoos” that would identify people with COVID-19 and send their information to the United Nations. He goes on to call Gates the Antichrist. In Fannin’s other videos, he makes false claims about vaccines, including that they are “filled with filthy chemicals and aborted fetuses.”

Fannin also claims that Gates wants to use vaccination to “depopulate” the world, a myth that has been around for at least 10 years. As Snopes explains, Gates has said he sees slowing population growth as a key component of helping to lift people out of poverty—one of the goals of his philanthropic efforts. In addition to supporting new healthcare initiatives and birth control accessibility, Gates also touts mass vaccination as a way of lowering child mortality rates. He believes that as child mortality rates lower and stabilize, parents will choose to have fewer kids, because they are less worried their children will die.

The “quantum dot tattoos” that Fannin references are related to research funded by the Gates Foundation. In December, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed the development of an invisible ink that could be stamped on kids’ skin at the time of vaccination as a record of their inoculation. The stamp can last five years, but it is just a stamp. It cannot be used to track a person’s whereabouts, as FactCheck.org notes.

As for the “digital certificates” and implantable devices, Gates has no plans to develop any technology that would diagnose and track people with COVID-19. This conspiracy theory seems to stem from a Reddit AMA, where Gates noted that at some point we will have digital certificates that will be able to track who has been sick, who has been tested, and who should receive a vaccine. But Gates’s words were twisted to make it look as though he had plans to commercialize an invasive form of mass population tracking.