Seth Rogen is a ceramicist now. No, that’s not a joke

Seth Rogen’s film credits are firmly in the comedy genre, so you might think that the actor’s recent venture into ceramics is some kind of satire. Method acting? A study for a comedic take on the classic Ghost? Nope, Rogen’s newfound hobby is sincere. And the pots and vases he’s pulled out of the kiln are sincerely good. No joke.

Over the weekend, Rogen tweeted out a picture of seven tall, cylindrical vases that he made. They vary in design and are glazed in different colors, although the similarities in shape and glazing treatment (they’re all speckled) make them look like a complete set.

I made these vases. pic.twitter.com/w4Xz78MQaf — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 18, 2020

It’s clear the amateur ceramicist has had some practice—he tweeted out a vase and a tall pot last year. The pieces clearly require at least an intermediate level of skill in wheel throwing. Tall vases are difficult because as the clay gains more height on the wheel, it becomes harder to maintain the center of balance and to keep the walls a consistent width.

I know I haven’t tweeted in a while but I just wanted to let you guys know that I made this vase. pic.twitter.com/4XI1BO6Yc4 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 11, 2019

It can be tricky to review the technical merits of a piece—especially from a Twitter photo, according to Ian McDonald, artist-in-residence and the head of the ceramics program at the Cranbrook Academy of Art. “But Twitter doesn’t really care,” says McDonald. “It’s about potential. In that way, he’s doing great!”