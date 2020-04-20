A ton of upcoming Apple products just leaked—including a game controller and ARM-based MacBooks

Apple hasn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic slow them down. Since the pandemic went global in February, the company has still managed to keep up its pace of product launches. In March Apple released all-new iPad Pros, a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for those iPad Pros, and a new MacBook Air , as well as a major iOS update. And just last week Apple introduced its first new iPhone for 2020—the iPhone SE.

But according to a significant leak, Apple is just getting started. Sure, we all know Apple is planning to launch the new iPhone 12 series later this year, but now a leaker has revealed the iPhone-maker has much more in store for us than once thought.

Back in early March, a Twitter user by the name @L0vetodream began posting a series of tweets revealing upcoming Apple products. But those tweets took almost six weeks for mainstream Mac blogs to take notice of, which MacRumors did this morning.

In that time, many of the products @L0vetodream revealed in the early March tweets have already been announced by Apple, including the details of the then-unreleased iPhone SE and the new iPad Pros. And @L0vetodream’s leaks aren’t just related to hardware. The account also revealed iOS 13.4 would launch on March 25 (in China), which it did.

So what else does @L0vetodream say Apple has in store for us? Here’s the full list:

大致布局应该是这样的：

airpods 3lite

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook 12 arm

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

airpods X头戴式耳机

无线充电板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

The notable products on that list include new “lite” AirPods, Apple’s long-rumored AirTags, a 12-inch MacBook with ARM-based processors, a “lite” version of Apple’s HomePod, a wireless charging device, and a new AirPods product called AirPods X. And in two earlier tweets, the leaker revealed that Apple will also announce its own game controller and a new full-screen iPad Air that forgoes Face ID and instead will have a Touch ID fingerprint reader built into the mini LED display.