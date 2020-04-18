Coronavirus fundraiser: Help support photographers with these incredible prints

As the coronavirus pandemic forces us to embrace living remotely, often limiting our connection to the outside world to digital platforms and images, professional photographers are taking the initiative to raise funds for COVID-19 relief through the sale of prints. Below is a list of sites where you can bring home a physical version of a photographer’s vision while raising money for COVID-19 relief—or help working photographers offset lost income.

The Pictures for Elmhurst print sale, initiated by New York-based photographer Samantha Casolari, includes work from 187 notable editorial, fashion, and fine art photographers. Proceeds will go to Elmhurst Hospital Center, located in Queens, New York, at the center of the outbreak in the US, where operations are currently focused on the care of coronavirus patients. All prints have a donation price of $150 , with the sale running through April 20.

Diversify Photo, a digital platform showcasing the work of editorial, advertising, and fine art photographers of color has partnered with online print shop Darkroom to host Diversify Photo’s Covid-19 Relief Print Sale. 100 photographers around the world are participating, and 100% of the proceeds benefit photographers of color impacted by loss of work or experiencing financial hardship due to Covid-19 pandemic. Prints are on sale for $65, through April 20.

Lifeboat.Community is an online platform connecting 200 leading editorial photographers and visual storytellers directly to folks who would like to support them by purchasing their prints or books. Photographer Jake Naughton started the site as he began to “see work for the foreseeable future evaporate.” Book and print sales are ongoing.