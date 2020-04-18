How to watch ‘One World: Together at Home’ live without cable

Media consumers are basically one giant captive audience right now. Artists and musicians have no physical audiences to play in front of. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the dynamics of live performance throughout much of the world.

Enter “One World: Together at Home,” a daylong online concert event that’s being heralded as a kind of Live Aid for COVID-19. Everybody who’s anybody is expected to participate in the extravaganza, and everyone else will probably watch—at least some of it. Here’s what you need to know if you want to stream:

Who is in this thing?

The event is presented by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization and workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. According to the description, it’s being “curated in collaboration with” Lady Gaga and will include appearances by, well, just about everyone. Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher, to name a few. You can find the full list here.

When is it on?

Today! Saturday, April, 18. The streaming pre-show portion begins around 2 p.m. ET. After that, there’s a television broadcast (which you can still watch on streaming services) that begins around 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I stream the pre-show?

Just about everywhere. Streaming services including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, Apple, DailyMotion, and many others will stream the event. You can find the full list of streaming partners here. (I’ve also embedded the live YouTube video below.)

What about the broadcast part?

Easy! Many TV broadcasters will air the event beginning at 8 p.m., including ABC, NBC, CBS, MTV, and Univision.

If you don’t have cable, you can find at least one of those networks on most subscription-based streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, and SlingTV.