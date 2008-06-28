Nintendo – Least Green Company

Greenpeace International released its latest ‘ Guide to Greener Gadgets ‘ this week. Nintendo came in right at the bottom, with a score of just 0.8 points out of 10, scoring zero on all e-waste criteria.

The quarterly guide ranks the top 18 manufacturers of personal computers, mobile phones, TVs and games consoles according to their policies on toxic chemicals, recycling and climate change.

According to Nintendo, it scored so low because it did not voluntarily provide Greenpeace with any data. Greenpeace, however, told the BBC that Nintendo had decided “not to engage,” refusing to answer requests and leaving the non-profit no choice but to draw conclusions based on information that was on the company’s website.

Although Nintendo has the most energy efficient game console (better than Sony’s Playstation or Microsoft’s Xbox), the company still scores zero on energy efficiency.

Greenpeace says that its guide has made a tangible difference since it was launched in August 06, leading many companies (such as Lenovo, Sony and Apple) to pledge improvement to their recycling schemes and to remove the worst toxic chemicals from their products.

The ranking criteria reflect the ideas that companies must clean up their products by eliminating hazardous substances, take back and recycle their products responsibly once they become obsolete and reduce the climate impacts of their operations and products.

Microsoft came in second last, with a score of 2.15 due to “some commitments on toxic chemical phase out but poor on e-waste and energy issue,” while LG ranked third last with “some points on toxic chemicals and e-waste but zero on energy.”

Sony Ericsson came out on top “with almost top marks on toxic chemical phase out but poor on recycling.”