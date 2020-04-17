Still no IRS stimulus check? ‘Payment status not available’? Here’s what might be wrong

It’s been almost a week since the Internal Revenue Service began making direct payments to individual taxpayers as part of the coronavirus economic stimulus package. If you were expecting a check and have not received it by now, surely you are wondering what’s going on. You’re not alone—a cursory search of social media will turn up countless people beseeching the IRS with questions about when their check will show up.

Here are a few reasons why your check might not have arrived yet:

The IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit info

Many people who filed their taxes in 2019 or 2018—and were owed a refund—received their stimulus checks automatically and did not need to lift a finger. That’s because they’ve already given their bank routing information to the IRS. If you’ve never done that, your stimulus check will probably be sent by mail.

Unfortunately, paper checks are going to take a little bit longer. The IRS will begin sending them on April 20 and will continue on a weekly basis, at about 5 million per week. Lower-income people will be prioritized.

If you still want to try giving the IRS your direct deposit info, you can do that here. There are separate sections for filers and non-filers (i.e. people who weren’t required to file a return in 2019 or 2019). Be forewarned, the IRS website has been suffering under the weight of increased traffic, and many visitors are experiencing glitches with these tools.

Someone claimed you as a dependent

If your parents or someone else claimed you as a dependent on their tax return, you aren’t eligible for the $1,200 stimulus check. This is sadly the case for many adult college students who were hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in need of financial assistance.

You make too much money

Stimulus checks are based on income and not being sent to higher earners. You qualify for the full $1,200 ($2,400 for joint filers) if you made under $75,000 (or $150,000 if you’re married) last year. Single filers who made over $99,000 (or $198,000 for married couples filing joint returns) are phased out. Those numbers are based on your adjusted gross income on your tax forms.