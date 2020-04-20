How to tell if your business should pivot during the coronavirus crisis

As business leaders grapple with the impact that COVID-19 and the current economic landscape will have for their companies, many are simultaneously playing offense and defense in a short, medium, and long game all at once. And because of this, many are considering a pivot as the best shot at success.

But a pivot that goes wrong now can quickly mean certain death when a company has dwindling resources and increasing uncertainty about the state of the world. So it’s really important to get it right by asking the right questions and acting with urgency as your competitors do the same.

The question every leader should be asking right now

It’s tempting to look around and ponder, what does the world need right now that my business can provide? It’s a solid question for the medium and long term, but companies that need to be successful in the coming months should consider starting closer to home with the capabilities they have and the customers they know.

Every leadership team should be asking: What are the biggest challenges my current customers are facing right now that we can solve?

Remember that your customers are likely facing some of the same stresses and uncertainty you are. The things they wanted from you yesterday are not necessarily the same things they need today. Putting yourself in their shoes under the circumstances and pressures of the current world will uncover your biggest short-term pivot or growth opportunities. Plus, you have the distinct advantage of already having relationships with them, making an eventual sale (or save) faster and more cost-effective.

Your pivot elevator pitch

It’s also important to consider your organization’s unique skills and abilities in the context of this conversation. At the end of this, what you really want is a pivot elevator pitch that will make immediate sense to your employees, your customers, and your investors. It would go something like this: “One of our customers’ biggest challenges right now is x, and we are the best company in the world to solve for that with y because of z.”

For us at SnackNation, one of our customers’ biggest challenges right now is how to drive culture and help people feel cared about when they aren’t together. We are the best company in the world to solve for that with a Work-from-Home Wellness Box because we have warehouses filled to the brim with joy-inducing snacks, the system to easily ship to thousands of different addresses, the ear of office managers everywhere, and a robust and diversified distribution system that’s not impacted by shortages.