Shop these 30 brands to support COVID-19 relief

As we continue weathering the storm that is the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of brands stepping up to donate and provide aid to the communities who need it the most. So if you’re planning on doing any online shopping anytime soon, buying with these brands puts your spending power to a great cause. Here are 32 of our favorite brands that are giving back.

Hoka

Hoka One One, the cult favorite running shoe brand, is donating 5,000 pairs of shoes to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. Additionally, Hoka’s parent company, Deckers Brands, has established the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation to help provide economic support to the community and small businesses of Santa Barbara, where Deckers has been based for over 47 years. Shop its fitness-specific shoes for at-home workouts here. New Balance

New Balance has committed a whopping $2 million in nonprofit grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support local, regional, and global communities. Shop the brand’s new Fresh Foam collection here, or the cult-favorite 990 here. Zappos

Zappos has joined forces with Crocs to create the “Free Pair for Healthcare” initiative, which provides free Crocs clogs to healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19. Zappos is also providing meals to the elderly and most vulnerable and donating to food banks. Shop for a pair here. Allbirds

Allbirds, the makers of everyone’s favorite wool sneakers, has donated $500,000 worth of shoes to the healthcare community and has allowed shoppers to get involved with the “Better Together” pledge. With the pledge, if you buy a pair of shoes, another pair is automatically donated to a healthcare worker. You can also donate a pair of Allbirds at a discounted price of $60 (normally $95) to healthcare workers on the front lines. Shop here. M. Gemi

M. Gemi, the Italian makers of supersleek leather loafers, slides, sandals, and slip-ons, will give customers 10% off their purchase and donate 10% to Direct Relief with code MAGIC10. Shop its newest collection here. Food Thrive Market

Thrive matches every paid Thrive Market membership with a free one for a low-income family, student, teacher, veteran, or first responder—but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online grocer is going even further with giving back. Thrive has currently directed all donations at checkout toward giving grocery stipends and free memberships to those affected by the pandemic. You can sign up for a membership here, or you can donate to the fund without placing an order through the site’s donation page.



Gear Theragun

All of these at-home workouts and neighborhood runs got you feeling in need of a sports massage? Then it’s probably time to buy a Theragun. Currently, each Theragun sold will provide 100 meals to people across America, with a goal of donating 250,000 meals. Theragun is also donating massage devices to hospital break rooms across the country to help those on the front lines alleviate tension and stress. Shop here. Backcountry

The online store for the gear you need for every sport and trip that you want to take when the pandemic is over has donated 9,000 masks to the New York City Department of Homeless Services and is accepting donations to produce more masks for the homeless and front line workers. The brand has released a special-edition T-shirt that funds donations, or you can donate directly here. Home Otherland

Otherland’s candles look just as good sitting in your home as they smell when they’re burning. And who isn’t a sucker for a high-end candle these days? Currently, Otherland is donating 10% of all sales to local food banks in New York. Shop here. Dyson

Dyson—the tech-y brand behind the vacuums and hair dryers we all lust for—is putting its tech to good use by producing ventilators (in a design that it calls the CoVent). Dyson has pledged to donate 5,000 ventilators in the international effort to save COVID-19 patients in dire need. So, if you’re in need of a new vacuum and would like to support Dyson’s efforts, shop here. Homesick Candles

Whether you are home sick or just plain sick of being home, these candles make great gifts and are the perfect little pick-me-up to make staying home a little bit better in these times. And Homesick Candles is donating 10% of all sale proceeds to vulnerable communities. Shop here. Boll & Branch

We love Boll & Branch sheets. And right now, you can get 10% off your Boll & Branch purchase with code GOODNESS. Boll & Branch will then use 10% of the proceeds of that sale to fund the production of mattresses and pillows for emergency medical operations around the country. Win-win. Shop here.

