6 CEOs and leaders explain how to carve out a path to accomplish a professional dream

I’ve spent the last couple of years talking to founders, CEOs, and creatives who are doing original work in their space, and I try to get inside their heads. This practice has accelerated my desire to understand what sets them apart. Though they come from different disciplines, backgrounds, and perspectives, they all share a common denominator—beautiful thinking.

Beautiful thinking is when a process, a moment, or an action arises that changes how we perceive the world in the biggest, or smallest, of ways. It happens when possibilities are nurtured, not stifled.

In this spirit, I asked a few past Beautiful Thinkers for advice on how to carve out a path to accomplish a professional dream with one simple question: “Where should you spend time and energy developing a career?” Here is what they told me.

“Start with the end. Whether it’s a new business pitch, a campaign, or the writing of a novel, know what the final objective is. Then work backward. I spent a lot of years on many a magnificent start only to end up somewhere in the middle and ultimately fizzling out.” —Rob Schwartz, CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

“Don’t try to do everything as a company. Know where your strengths are and hone in on those. Focus on what each team member does well. This allows you to use your resources and expertise to scale and do your best work for your customers.” —Jeni Britton Bauer, founder and CCO of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

“If you focus on progress, rather than insist on immediate perfection, you’ll not only be a stronger leader, you’ll also grow closer to perfection faster.” —Lisa Ingram, fourth-generation president and CEO of White Castle

“In the very early days of Impossible Foods, we spent about a year and a half of time and our initial seed funding in research and manufacturing only to find out our approach wasn’t scalable. We could have saved at least a year of time had we known this. However, the time we spent on it was not a waste. Had we gone straight to the right solution, it might have saved a lot of time but as an early team we would have missed a major culture building experience.” —Pat Brown, founder and CEO of Impossible Foods