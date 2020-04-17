This animated map shows Trump’s slow response as COVID-19 spread through the U.S.

The most stirring scene in the film Titanic is probably when the captain gives a two-hour screaming presentation on why it’s not his fault the ship is sinking, it’s actually everyone else’s fault.

Okay, that may not have happened in the movie, but it sort of feels like it’s happening right now.

Donald Trump—America’s captain—is spending enormous time and resources to appear blameless in our current devastation, naming one scapegoat after another. It’s the media’s fault. It’s China’s fault. It’s the Democrats’ fault. It’s everybody’s fault but his own. After all, he imposed a ban on Chinese flights entering the United States in late January, even though that move has not been as impactful as he’d like people to believe.

In Trump’s eyes, and those of his supporters, he is infallible, and thus none of this even could have been his fault. It’s simply not possible.

The president’s transparent obsession with finding others to blame shows where his priorities lie. Not with amping up testing, nor with making sure that hospitals can handle the rising influx of patients. No. He is consumed instead with preventing the coronavirus from tarnishing his reelection chances in November.

Even with the lowest possible expectations, it’s still disappointing to see him apply the same narcissistic approach to a monumental, once-a-century catastrophe that he has in so many previous situations with lower stakes. As he asserts total authority, jokes about a nemesis senator catching coronavirus, and brags on multiple occasions about his TV ratings, he remains fixated most of all on his own image, and avoiding any blame.

Trump didn’t create the coronavirus, nobody blames him for that, but many people do indeed blame him for the lackluster response once it hit U.S. shores in late January. The spread escalated immediately, and brought with it much confusion. Anybody paying attention to the news at the time, though, saw Donald Trump say and do (or not do) many things that are at odds with his narrative of that period ever since.