Gen X women navigating the last workplace taboo can help Gen Z age in public

A good friend recently turned 50 and, naturally, she considered throwing a party to celebrate the big day. But when she told a female colleague about her plans, the colleague warned her that she might want to keep her big birthday to herself, as it could “seriously undermine” her status at work.

That story is a shocking demonstration of the age bias women still face in the workplace, but it is hardly surprising. I’ve heard firsthand of women being cautioned by management not to reveal their ages at work. If turning 50 is considered undesirable, can you imagine how undesirable it would be for these same professional women to talk about the impact menopause is having on their lives?

This taboo is just one of many that women in the workforce face, as we’re pressured to avoid discussing gynecologist appointments, mammograms, childcare obligations, or anything that might remind the office that you are a female. And while we’re moving in the right direction on topics like periods and breastfeeding, issues that older women face remain overlooked, and even shunned. But I think we are gearing up for a societal shift as we begin to question our impulse to make anything related to the aging female body taboo. That change will be led by Gen X and supported by the generations following them.

For the first time in work history, offices are contending with multiple generations of talented women under one roof. Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers work as team members and play roles of influence with each other. Millennials have been leading the charge to build more inclusive, flexible work lives, opening up the office taboos one at a time. We’ve seen everything from a rise in better parental leave and return to work after childbirth (hello, lactation rooms) to remote working and rotating desks. Gen Z is the next to don the mantle: see gender-neutral bathrooms and period products in every one of them.

But Gen X has yet to break down the menopause taboo. Despite 50 being the new 30 (did anyone look better than J.Lo at the Superbowl or Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards?) and the pro-aging moment we’re living in (see Keanu Reeves’s girlfriend and her flowing gray locks), Gen X has remained relatively mum on menopause and how it’s affecting them at work. And that silence can have a real impact on a company’s bottom line. A BBC study found that 70% of women don’t tell their employers that they are experiencing symptoms of menopause, even when the symptoms are causing them to miss work.

For many women, menopause hits just at the time when they’re supposed to have it all together–so they might choose to keep it under wraps for just that reason. Instead of viewing menopause as the end of a certain life stage, Gen X women would be wise to adopt it as the gateway to be open about what they are going through, especially with the younger women in the office.

My own experience with cross-generational mentoring at work was limited because I didn’t have many female bosses when I was in my twenties. The bosses I did have simply didn’t talk about their age or the changes their bodies were experiencing as a result. Nobody talked about aging. They were too busy going head-to-head with all the other male leaders.