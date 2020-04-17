You can now add a real Van Gogh to your ‘Animal Crossing’ home thanks to the Getty Museum

In a bit of grim serendipity, the sweeping stay-at-home mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with the release of Nintendo’s life simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has undoubtedly added to the game’s immense popularity.

The New York Times called it “a conveniently timed piece of whimsy.” A Wired writer played the game for 12 hours straight, calling it “the best thing I’ve done for my mental health this year.”

People cooped up inside have found a necessary outlet of escapism with the game’s simple premise of building your own virtual communities where you can plant trees, trade items—and now collect legit art.

The Getty Museum recently created a generator that allows Animal Crossing players to upload art from its catalogue into the game. By scanning a QR code, players will have access to Getty’s art collection that they can use as decor for homes or designs and patterns for clothing, walls, and so forth.

“Animal Crossing emulates the joys of the real world, and we especially love going to art museums,” the museum said in a blog post. “So a small team of us banded together to create a way for users to bring museum artwork into their own virtual homes.”

Learn more about how to access Getty’s collection for all your Animal Crossing needs here.