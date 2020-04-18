Making your own mask? These are the 5 most important things to consider

The recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to use cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 has generated numerous how-to articles and videos. As academics who focus on personal protective equipment (PPE) research and development, we are concerned about the lack of information on two critical features of home mask design: fit and fabric selection.

The reality of particle size

Virus particles are tiny, ranging from 0.1 to 0.3 micron. A 40-micron-size particle is visible with the naked eye—anything smaller, you need specialized equipment to see it.

Protective masks such as the N95 are designed to prevent virus particles from flowing in and out of the mask. Due to current shortages, N95 masks should be reserved for COVID-19 healthcare workers only.

Better than nothing

Homemade masks cannot block or filter the SARS-CoV-2 virus, because it can easily flow through every common material people have at home. However, a homemade mask is still better than none at all. If made correctly, a homemade mask can reduce the transmission of the virus from the wearer to others by impeding large droplets and spray produced by a cough or sneeze. It can also reduce the transmission of the virus from others to the wearer.

Fit

Masks should completely cover the nose and mouth. When measuring for a mask pattern, make sure it extends from the top of the nose—as close as possible to the eyes without obstructing sight—to under the chin. Masks should cover the face side-to-side, well past the opening of the mouth.

When developing prototypes, check around all edges of the mask for gaps. If you see any, close them up by pinching the fabric together, and stitch or tape or staple edges together to create a pleat or dart. A thin metal wire or paper clip placed along the top edge of the mask can stabilize and shape it along the bridge of the nose and cheekbone for a closer fit.

Masks should stay securely in position and fit comfortably with ties or elastic ear loops. If the mask is too tight or loose, the wearer may continuously adjust the mask, forgetting the admonition “Don’t touch your face!”