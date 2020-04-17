This is what the iPhone 12 Pro Max will look like

Days after a report revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro will look like a tiny iPad Pro , CAD designs of the biggest version of the iPhone 12 Pro—the iPhone 12 Pro Max—have leaked confirming Apple’s design for the upcoming flagship.

I managed to get (unfinished) iPhone 12 Pro Max CADs. These renders are based off those CADs! https://t.co/gABuPYsV2p — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) April 17, 2020

The CAD designs come courtesy of the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and reliable leaker Max Weinbach. Here’s what the CAD designs of the iPhone 12 Pro Max reveal:

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be Apple’s largest iPhone ever with a 6.7-inch display.

The design does indeed look like a tiny iPad Pro (or a really big iPhone 5). It features a flat stainless-steel frame as opposed to the rounded frame found on current iPhones.

The bezels on the device will be only 1.55 mm. To put that in perspective, that’s almost 1 mm thinner than the 2.52 mm found on the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The overall thickness of the device will be only 7.4 mm, down from the 8.1 mm thickness of the current Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also come in new colors including light blue, violet, and light orange.

Most interesting, however, is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new input that resembles a Smart Connector. The Smart Connector is currently used on some iPads and is what allows Apple’s Smart and Magic Keyboards to connect to them. This could mean that Apple is planning on launching a keyboard accessory for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Given its 6.7-inch display, it may just be large enough to handle an external keyboard. Of course, the new input could be a Smart Connector designed for some other type of device that Apple is yet to release.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to debut this fall, along with three other models of iPhone. Earlier this week Apple released its newest iPhone, the second-generation iPhone SE. You can check out the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s full CAD designs in the video below.