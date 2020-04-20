Why can’t we stop ourselves from procrastinating?

As far as obstacles to productivity go, procrastination is a challenge that many run into over and over again. Add in the uncertainties caused by COVID-19 and tackling any task that requires brainpower can feel downright impossible.

That’s because, as my cohost (and Fast Company assistant editor) Pavithra Mohan and I discuss on this week’s episode of Secrets Of The Most Productive People, procrastination—at its core—is about our unwillingness to deal with unpleasant emotions. It’s not a time-management issue, nor is it an issue of willpower and discipline. We often procrastinate because we assume that as soon as we start that thing we’re putting off, we will experience bad feelings.

Mohan also spoke to Nir Eyal, author of Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life about why discipline and willpower is a myth when it comes to combating distraction and procrastination, and the role of internal and external triggers. We also discuss how self-compassion can go a long way in combating distraction and procrastination.

