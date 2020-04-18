The 7 most overhyped tech buzzwords (and 7 to take seriously)

Calling BS on buzzwords isn’t by any means a novel endeavor—the internet’s continued crusade to eradicate the word “disruption” certainly attests to this. But despite all the colorful backlash on social networks, these vague, glossy topics—think “digital transformation,” “big data,” and “Internet of Things”—are still pervasive, from news headlines to marketing content to company websites.

Buzzwords do have their time and a place. Just as many clichés can be traced back to the writings of some of history’s greatest philosophers, buzzwords are buzzy for a reason—they often come from a place of revolution and pioneering. Buzzwords themselves aren’t the problem. Overuse, when combined with a failure to define them for a target audience, is.

But before we explore that idea further, let’s first draw a clear line between buzzwords and contemporary, idiomatic jargon. Using jargon, or corporate-speak, is a harmless, often unconscious shorthand for communicating in a specific cultural context. In other words, it’s a shared language of the Western white-collar world. In the era of “shelter in place,” this language can be jarring for significant others overhearing conference calls, as writer Laura Norkin observed:

A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a “let’s circle back” guy — who knew? — Laura Norkin (@inLaurasWords) March 19, 2020

There’s an irony surrounding jargon’s roots that’s not lost on tech pros, either. Common expressions like “let’s take this offline,” “do you have the bandwidth?” or “pinging” a client are derived from IT terminology. When spoken at my company, cloud services provider INAP, the literal meaning is often the intended meaning.

A problematic number of techy buzzwords, on the other hand, actively get in the way of comprehension, leading to a distinct feeling the messenger is relying on a copycat marketing tactic as opposed to substantive communication. One reason for this is simply that many of these terms lack a concrete, universally understood definition, and this ambiguity only leads to apathy.

For instance, a survey conducted by my company showed that IT professionals have become cynical about some buzzwords—but still take others seriously: