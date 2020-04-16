California announces it will give checks to undocumented immigrants frozen out of the stimulus

Many Americans started receiving their economic relief payments from the IRS yesterday. But there’s one group of taxpayers that did not, and will not, receive any cash from the federal government: undocumented immigrants.

California governor Gavin Newsom sought to address some of that inequity with an announcement yesterday that his administration would give “direct disaster assistance” checks totaling $125 million to 150,000 of the state’s undocumented immigrant population, which numbers an estimated 2 million people. These individuals paid approximately $2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year.

Check amounts would begin at $500 per person, which Newsom admits is not enough to solve the economic disaster people are currently facing. “I’m not here to suggest that $125 million is enough,” he said in a broadcast announcement Wednesday, “but I am here to suggest that it’s a good start, and I am very proud that it is starting here in the state of California.”

The bundle of money to be distributed will be made up of $75 million of Californian taxpayers’ funds, in addition to $50 million from a network of nonprofit charities, including the Emerson Collective, the James Irvine Foundation, and the Chan Zuckerberg Foundation, which are already in the process of fundraising for this joint effort.

Newsom stressed that many undocumented people are front line workers, in the healthcare, agricultural, food, and manufacturing industries, who have little choice but to put themselves at risk of contracting the coronavirus. They also live in continual fear of deportation, which is especially worrisome during a pandemic, when many are afraid to visit health centers because of anxiety about being identified and reported.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportation but are still addressing the essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” the governor said.