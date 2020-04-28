UPDATES: COVID-19
World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Apps Finalists and Honorable Mentions

1 minute Read

Projects that live primarily in a mobile format, in any discipline. Read about the winner: a DoorDash for surplus food aims to cut waste and help solve hunger.

Finalists

AsylumConnect, AsylumConnect
Benevity App, Benevity
Deaf 911 Mobile App, Deaf 911, an outreach of St. Ann’s for the Deaf
FigLeaf, FigLeaf App
GRIT, IBM Federal
SNAP Help Textbot, Municipality of Anchorage i-team
Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum
This Is Quitting, Truth Initiative
TourAble, TourAble

Honorable mentions

Cardio Ex, Level Ex
Dave Banking, Dave
Jalisco Sin Hambre, Amdocs
Karats, Golden
Kindred, Kindred
OpenTEAM, Stonyfield Organic
PALapp, PAL
Warp, Cloudflare

