World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: AI and Data Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Projects that harness the power of data, machine learning, or artificial intelligence to understand the world and empower change. Read about the winner: an online tool helps you make sure your retirement investments reflect your values.
Finalists
Advanced Renewable Energy Analytics, Uptake
AeroFarms, AeroFarms
Birds and Climate Visualizer, National Audubon Society, Domino Data Lab
BoweryOS, Bowery Farming
Framework for Making AI Responsible, PwC
FreeMove, Veo Robotics
Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System, IBM
Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Invest Your Values, As You Sow
Leveraging AI for Wildlife Conservation, Samasource, Vulcan
Metro 3.0, Strava
Communication Studio 2.0, OneReach.ai
Smart Transportation Projects, DiDi Chuxing
Teachable Machine, Google Creative Lab
Honorable Mentions
4D Imaging Radar, Arbe
Al and Index Solution, Doconomy
AI Center of Purpose and Slalom Innovation for Good, American Cancer Society, Slalom Consulting
Aquaconnect, Coastal Aquaculture Research Institute
AssetCare energy-saving AI, mCloud Technologies
Brightseed, Brightseed
Canopy 2.0, Ripcord
Capella Space, Capella Space
Center for Science of Science & Innovation, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University
Centre for Homelessness Impact, Centre for Homelessness Impact
Circumstance Synthesis, Atelier Ace
Climanomics, The Climate Service
Crisp Food Forecasting, Crisp
Data Explorer, Qlik
Digital LifeCare, Dell Technologies
Disease Prevention Maps, Facebook
Driver Behavior Learning Platform, Nauto
Dual-facing AI Dash Cam, Samsara
ELSA, ELSA
Emtrain AI, Emtrain
The FUSE Platform, StrongArm Technologies
Gratitude to Give, Futurus Group
Healthcare AI, Digital Reasoning
Inclusive Growth Score, Mastercard
InCountry, InCountry
Intelligent Mobility Solutions, Mobileye
Mica: The World’s First Digital Human, Magic Leap
Mytaptrack, Mytaptrack
Nexar Live Map, Nexar
OpenSC, OpenSC
Open Source Pharmaceutical Research, Open Source Pharma Foundation
OpenVINO toolkit, Intel
PoacherCam, Panthera
See Sound, Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company
Semantic Scholar, Allen Institute for AI
Signs, MRM//McCANN
Smart Growing Machines, Prospera Technologies
Sonic, Hero Labs
Spot, Spot
Spotta Bed Pods, Spotta
Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum
Temboo, Temboo
Trial Recommender, Deep 6 AI
Urbint, Urbint
ZAML Fair, Zest AI