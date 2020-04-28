World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Impact Investing Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Impact funds, social impact bonds, and other investments in change making organizations or initiatives that generate societal benefit along with financial return. Read more about the winner: an online tool helps you make sure your retirement investments reflect your values.
Finalists
Cashless Participation, Carver Edison
Carbon Yield, Carbon Yield
Career Impact Bond, Social Finance
Inclusive Growth Score, Mastercard
Project AgroBanking, Grey Group
The Rise Fund, The Rise Fund, TPG
UBS Oncology Impact Fund, MPM Capital
Honorable Mention
EDGE Certification, EDGE Strategy
Fidelity Women’s Leadership Fund, Fidelity Investments
Food innovation portfolio, S2G Ventures
Shared Equity Down Payment Support Program, Landed
Yard 56, Prudential Financial
The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Fund, The Kroger Co.