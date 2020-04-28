World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Europe, Middle East, and Africa Finalists and Honorable Mentions

The best world changing idea overall in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Read about the winner: a pay-as-you-go solar fridge helps poor African families save money and food.
Finalists
African Power Initiative, African Power Initiative
Bio-Contributing Packaging, Haeckels
CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge, Gucci
Freitag S.W.A.P., Freitag Lab
House for All, Needlab
The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel
UBQ Materials, UBQ Materials
Honorable Mention
Actiste, Brighter
Åland Index Solution, Doconomy
Allied Against Cancer, IBM, the American Cancer Society, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative
Compensaid, Lufthansa Innovation Hub
Ethical Stack, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design
Fish Unknown: Diversifying Your Plate, Relais & Châteaux
The Last Ever Issue, VMLY&R
Martha Edu, International Rescue Committee
ONO Exponential Farming, ONO Exponential Farming
Reaktor Education, Reaktor
Reath, Reath
Saltrex Certified Reuse & Recycling, Saltrex
Signs, MRM//McCann
SoapBox Labs, SoapBox Labs
Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum