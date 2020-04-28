World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Health and Wellness Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Products and projects that improve either personal or global well-being and longevity, from apps to devices to treatments. Read about the winner: an at-home medical test startup that may soon have approval for a home test for COVID-19.
Finalists
Abortion Care Finder, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Actiste, Brighter
Bilikit, Little Sparrows Technologies
ClearUp Sinus Pain Relief, Tivic Health
Eko Core Digital Stethoscope, Eko
The Grandbaby Plan, Future Family
Henry Rose, Henry Rose
Piccolo Occluder, Abbott
Point Arena, Better Place Forests
Trial Recommender, Deep 6 AI
VOCSN Multi-Function Ventilator, Ventec Life Systems
Walgreens Mental Health First Aid Training, Walgreens Boots Alliance
World’s first drone delivery of a human organ for transplant, AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation
Honorable Mention
1636 Clark Drive, Vancouver, HDR
3D-printed orthotics, HP and iOrthotics
Acorn Biolabs, Acorn Biolabs
AcrySof IQ PanOptix, Alcon
Activated Silk, Evolved By Nature
Amava, Amava
The Axonics System, Axonics Modulation Technologies
Blinq vision scanner, Rebion
The Carrot Card, Carrot Fertility
Ciitizen, Ciitizen
Consent Pack, BBDO Argentina
Critical Care Suite, GE Healthcare
Da Vinci Fountain Faucet, Nasoni
Deaf 911 Mobile App, Deaf 911, an outreach of St. Ann’s for the Deaf
Disease Prevention Maps, Facebook
Esembly, Esembly
FloWater Aluminum Water Bottle, FloWater
Genome editing for induced pluripotent stem cells, Synthego
GN Hearing Aids With Audio Streaming, GN Hearing
GRIT, IBM Federal
Guardant360 Blood-First Initiative, Guardant Health
HerediGene Population Study, Intermountain Healthcare
Ion Torrent Genexus System, Thermo Fisher Scientific
iQ Vet, Butterfly Network
IsoSpeak, IsoPlexis
Kinsa, Kinsa
LAC+USC Restorative Care Village, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
MedModular, EIR Healthcare
Gemura Food for All Project, Solid’Africa
Mill Pond Illuminations, D2 Creative and Mill Pond Communications
Personalized Tech Learning for Older Adults, Orchard
Osso VR, Osso VR
+RNAinsight, Ambry Genetics
SafelyYou, SafelyYou
ShareThyme, Red Badger
Silent Whistle, Samsung
Street-by-Street Air Quality Maps, Plume Labs
Sweetgreen in Schools, Sweetgreen
Thompson Autism Center at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, CannonDesign
Venue Go, GE Healthcare
The Voyage Neuroprotection System, Voyage Biomedical
Well Health National Immunization Campaigns, Well Health
WeWALK Smart Cane, WeWALK Technology