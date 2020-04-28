World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Art and Design Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Projects using design as the vehicle to shake up conversations surrounding society’s most pressing issues. Read about the winner: a crazy sculpture that was created by an MIT-engineered machine that 3D prints biopolymers to replace plastic.
Finalists
Age-Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul, Ubisoft International
Circular Garden, Carlo Ratti Associati
Circularity: Guiding the Future of Design, Nike
Climate Converter, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and Dotdot
EcoAtlas, Studio Roberto Rovira
Economy Meal Tray, PriestmanGoode
Goodee, Goodee
Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum
Totems, MIT Media Lab
Honorable Mention
Ann Sacks Crackle Collection, Kohler WasteLAB
Asphalt Art Initiative, Bloomberg Associates, Street Plans Collaborative
Creator, Creator
Design With the Environment in Mind, Humanscale
Love Welcomes, Love Welcomes
+ POOL Light and Dashboard, Friends of + POOL
Positive Tomorrows, Positive Tomorrows, MA+ Architecture