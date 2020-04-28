World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Transportation Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Projects that get you places whether on two wheels or four in new, interesting, and fuel-efficient ways. Read about the winner: an app to help truckers always make sure they have something to haul and eliminate “empty miles.”
Finalists
Canoo, Canoo
DHL fuel-cell electric vehicles, DHL, PlugPower, and StreetScooter
Garmin Autoland, Garmin International
Loop NYC, EDG NYC
Magni250 motor and the MagniDrive, MagniX
Perceptive Automata, Perceptive Automata
R1 Delivery Robot, Nuro
World’s first drone delivery of a human organ for transplant, AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation
Xiaoju Automobile Solutions, DiDi Chuxing
Honorable Mention
Dorsey Run Pilot Project, STEER Tech
Driver Behavior Learning Platform, Nauto
Duarte Unified School District Transportation System, Duarte, Zūm
Flytrex, Flytrex
Lumos Matrix, Lumos
Uma, Huemen
Vehicle Intelligence, Superpedestrian
Your Mobile Bike Shop, Velofix Group of Companies
ZeroAvia, ZeroAvia