World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Corporate Social Responsibility Finalists and Honorable Mentions

For corporate initiatives that use a company’s platform and power to help advance change, either internally or for the community. Read more about the winner: a company expanding its $70,000 minimum wage from its Seattle office to its new Idaho office.
Finalists
Bank of the West, Bank of the West
Carbon Fund, Allbirds
Carbon-offset shipping, Etsy
Climate Neutral Certified, Climate Neutral
Climate-positive movement, Max Burgers
Free books program, Melba’s Po-boys
Kelp, Sweetgreen
Medical Debt Relief, WeTransfer, Headspace
The Meltdown, Burger King U.K. and Jones Knowles Ritchie
Not Business as Usual, Seventh Generation
The Right to Shower, The Right to Shower, Unilever
Self-imposed $1M carbon tax, Rick Steves’ Europe
Honorable Mentions
$1K Your Way, Domtar
Aquent Square Deal, Aquent
Arctic Shipping Corporate Pledge, Nike
Auticon, Auticon
Autism Hiring Program, Dell Technologies
The Billie System, Novetex Textiles
Call of Duty Endowment, Activision Blizzard/Call of Duty Endowment
Carbon Avoidance Meter, VMware
Carbon Renewal Technology, Eastman
Cashless Participation, Carver Edison
CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge, Gucci
CEO Senate Letter for Gun Safety, Levi Strauss & Co.
Code and Response, IBM
The Culture of Health for Business Framework, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Debt-free degrees, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Dome, Perkins and Will
Fair Harbor, Fair Harbor
Getting Talent Back to Work, Koch Industries & SHRM
Housing Connector, Zillow Group and Tableau Software
“Housing First” Initiatives, Cisco
HP Elite Dragonfly, HP
Immigrant Food, Immigrant Food
Intuit Prosperity Hubs, Intuit
Jalisco Sin Hambre, Amdocs
The Laundry Truck LA, Dolan, The Laundry Truck LA
Lendlease, Lendlease
LightStay overhaul, Hilton
Men’s mental health initiatives, Harry’s
Milk Matters, Chobani
OpenTEAM, Stonyfield Organic
The Pledge for Paternity Leave, Dove Men+Care
Quiero Casa, Quiero Casa
Round Up for Schools, DonorsChoose
ShareThyme, Red Badger
ShelfLife, ShelfLife
Social Impact Partners Program, GLG
Start With a Sponge Campaign, Full Circle Home
The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel
Supply Chain Engagement and Wellbeing Toolkit, Nike
Sweetgreen in Schools, Sweetgreen
SYNQ3 hiring program for people with autism, SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions
Tech Exchange, Google
United Therapeutics Unisphere, Hush
ValPure V70, Sherwin-Williams
VidMob Gives, VidMob
Viva Glam 25th Anniversary, MAC Cosmetics
Without Plastic, The Participation Agency
Xandr Cares, Xandr
The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Fund, The Kroger Co.