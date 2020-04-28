World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: North America Finalists and Honorable Mentions

The best world changing idea overall in North America. Read about the winner: a company that offsets the entire carbon footprint of its shipping and is helping other retailers do the same.
Finalists
Canoo, Canoo
Common Roosevelt, Common
Deaf 911 Mobile App, Deaf 911, an outreach of St. Ann’s for the Deaf
Five Hour Workday, Tower Paddle Boards
Future Ready, WSP
Haxtun: Saving Main Street, Phillips County Economic Development, HDR, Haxtun Hospital District
Heliogen, Heliogen
Majority, Majority
Master’s Program in Advertising and Brand Responsibility, University of Oregon
Monarch Tractor, Monarch
Mycocycle, Mycocycle
Pittsburgh International Airport microgrid, Allegheny County Airport Authority
+ POOL Light and Dashboard, Friends of + POOL
Viasat Community Wi-Fi, Viasat
Honorable Mentions
$1K Your Way, Domtar
#AcceptanceMatters, Mastercard
Advanced Renewable Energy Analytics, Uptake
Aguahoja, Neri Oxman and the Mediated Matter Group, MIT Media Lab
Automated Reloads, Convoy
Benefactory, Benefactory Ventures
Cahoot, Cahoot
The Casebook Platform, Casebook PBC
Cashless Participation, Carver Edison
Clear Vision for All, Global Vision 2020
Connected Safety for Houston Schools, Insight Enterprises
CS-1 and Wafer Scale Engine (WSE), Cerebras Systems
Dave Banking, Dave
Farm to Closet Initiative, Christy Dawn in collaboration with Oshadi.
Food for All, Food for All
Free books program, Melba’s Po-boys
Garmin Autoland, Garmin International
#GIVEASHIT for Science, Seed
Groopit, Groopit
Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring System, Ecolab
HerediGene Population Study, Intermountain Healthcare
Hero Medication Management Solution, Hero Health
Hooha, Huge
Hope Town United, Hope Town United
Immertec, Immertec
Kelp, Sweetgreen
Kidcrew Medical, Kidcrew Medical
Live Parts, Desktop Metal
Loomia Electronic Layer, Loomia
Mapping young people’s experiences with homelessness, Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth, Doblin
Massively parallel DNA-based computing, Catalog
Measure 11, Oregon Justice Resource Center, Kamp Grizzly
MyMaven, FoodMaven
Nanobubble Technology, Moleaer
NuCycl: Going Beyond Recycle to Textile Regeneration, Evrnu
Communication Studio 2.0, OneReach.ai
Piccolo Occluder, Abbott
Point Arena, Better Place Forests
Powersports electrification concepts, BRP
Resonance, Resonance
Smart Stat, 75F
South Bay Sponge, James Corner Field Operations
Stackable Energy Technologies, Pfister Energy
Star Wars Galactic Builders, Disney, Lucasfilm, and FIRST Robotics
Start With a Sponge Campaign, Full Circle Home
Sustainability Initiatives, PCC Community Markets
Tech Exchange, Google
The Terraton Initiative, Indigo Ag
Think Dirty, Think Dirty
Thompson Autism Center at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, CannonDesign
Your Mobile Bike Shop, Velofix Group of Companies
YubiKey 5Ci, Yubico