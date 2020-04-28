World Changing Ideas Awards 2020: Spaces, Places, and Cities Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Buildings, landscapes, urban designs, and policies that make cities and living in them cleaner, more efficient, more beautiful, and more equitable for their citizens. Read about the winner: a company that is building shared housing where several units share kitchens and common spaces.
Finalists
Aclima Pro, Aclima
The Court, Nike’s European Logistics Campus, Nike
Dome, Perkins and Will
Google North Bayshore Framework Plan, Sitelab Urban Studio
Haxtun: Saving Main Street, Phillips County Economic Development, HDR, Haxtun Hospital District
Isla Intersections, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
LAC+USC Restorative Care Village, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
Nico—Neighborhood Investment Company, Nico
Point Arena, Better Place Forests
Verday Health, Verday Health
The Village of Hope, Mature Resources Foundation
Vulcan II, Icon
Wild Mile, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Xero Studio, Studio Ma
Honorable Mention
1636 Clark Drive, Vancouver, HDR
AeroFarms, AeroFarms
Asphalt Art Initiative, Bloomberg Associates, Street Plans Collaborative
Blockhouse Life Module, Blockhouse | Life
Camp Barker Memorial, After Architecture
Chase Center and Thrive City, Golden State Warriors
Connected Safety for Houston Schools, Insight Enterprises
Curve Appeal, WATG
Discovery Elementary School, VMDO Architects
Epic CleanTec, Epic CleanTec
Geotagging for trash collection, Palladium and GreenWastePro
Grid Crete, Global Technology Building Systems
Ho Chi Minh City Innovation District, Sasaki
Homebound, Homebound
Jetty Deposit, Jetty
Katerra CLT, Katerra
LA River: AR Application, Ryot, Verizon Media
Lendlease, Lendlease
Loop NYC, EDG NYC
Metro 3.0, Strava
Moon Village, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Mount Sinai Kyabirwa Surgical Facility, Kliment Halsband Architects
Muttenz Water Purification Plant, Oppenheim Architecture
Nanotronics Production Center, Nanotronics
Neighbourhood Innovation Lab, Architecture Commons and Epiphany Labs
okaTrack, Christy Zhang, Hanna Lauterbach, and Chris Spaulding
OneHaven, HDR
Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters, HDR
+ POOL Light and Dashboard, Friends of + POOL
Rhino, Rhino
River Cycleway Consortium Europe, River Cycleway Consortium Europe
Second Life, Modu Architecture
Slide, RCH Studios
StonyFields #playfree Initiative, Stonyfield Organic
The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel
Thompson Autism Center at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, CannonDesign
United Therapeutics Unisphere, Hush
The Urban Village Project, Space10
Xiaoju Automobile Solutions, DiDi Chuxing